Police: 4-year-old shot by cousin while playing with gun

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 4-year-old boy was in guarded condition Friday after being shot while he and another child played with a gun at a St. Louis apartment.

The child's uncle and his girlfriend have been arrested on suspicion of endangering the welfare of a child. Names of the boy and the adults have not been released.

The shooting happened Thursday night. The boy's parents took him to St. Louis Children's Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Police said the boy was playing with his 5-year-old cousin, who fired the gun, shooting the 4-year-old in the stomach.