Police: 5th Minnesota Office Shooting Victim Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Police say a fifth victim of the shooting at a Minneapolis sign company has died.

Sgt. Stephen McCarty said the victim died sometime Friday at Hennepin County Medical Center. He was taken there in critical condition after the attack Thursday afternoon.

His death brings the total number of those killed in the attack to six, including the gunman.

The gunman was among five people found dead at the scene of the shooting at Accent Signage Systems. Police say he killed himself after opening fire at the small sign-making company on the city's north side.