Police: 6 injured in St. Louis bar shooting
ST. LOUIS (AP) St. Louis police say six people have been shot after would-be robbers exchanged fire with patrons at a bar frequented by officers.
Police tell the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that three people entered Pooh's Corner bar just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday and announced a robbery. Police say two of the people wounded in the shooting were suspects and the rest were customers.
Officers say one woman was in critical condition but the status of the others is unclear. Their identities haven't been released.
Police say no officers were injured.
No arrests have been reported.
