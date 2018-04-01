Police: 7-year-old boy grazed by bullet in Kansas City

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Police are investigating after a 7-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet in Kansas City.

According to Police Chief Darryl Forte, the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Forte said the child was injured during a physical confrontation between his father and his mother's ex-boyfriend.

According to authorities, the boy is expected to recover. No arrests have been made.