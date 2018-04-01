Police activity in Columbia prompts school lockdown

COLUMBIA - A police investigation has prompted a modified lockdown at Russell Boulevard Elementary School.

Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark confirmed to KOMU 8 News the students are all safe and parents have been notified. No one will be allowed into or out of the building until the lockdown is lifted.

Baumstark also confirmed the police activity is not related to anything at the school.

KOMU 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will provide updates as they come in.