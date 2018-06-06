Police Add Protection

Police said the suspects ransacked the home and sexually assaulted a girl. The Columbia Police Department is hitting the streets to combat crime in this growing community.

Police are sending in a special force to North Columbia. The Community Action Team, or CAT, will patrol neighborhoods on Citadel Drive and Greensborough Drive.

While on their neighborhood beat, CAT officers will pay close attention to suspicious behavior.

"The beat officers will still be patroling the beat. The beauty of the community action team is that they're able to respond to different areas of town, they're not required to answer calls for service," said Columbia Police Sergeant John White.

CAT officer Harlan Hatton said complaints of crime and disturbances in North Columbia are mounting. Four residents said they all have plans to move out by the end of the year. They said it is because of the increasing amount of crime that this area has seen in the last 18 months.

"We're trying to establish neighborhood watch groups in that area also," said White. The community action team will spend a lot of its time in the neighborhood undercover.

Since last Tuesday's home invasion, Columbia Police have apprehended all five suspects. Last friday, Christopher Lee Jacobs was arraigned on charges of first degree robbery and first degree burglary, forcible sodomy and forcible rape, and armed criminal action and felonious restraint.

On Monday, Jacobs' co-defendent, Jarrod Alexander Lilly, was served a warrant on the same six charges. Jacobs and Lilly are currently at the Boone County Jail on a $600,000 bond.

In October, a hearing will determine whether the three juvenile suspects should be tried as adults.