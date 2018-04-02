Police are searching for suspect in abduction attempt

CHESTERFIELD (AP) — Police are searching for the suspect after an attempted child abduction at a suburban St. Louis outlet mall.

Police said a 13-year-old girl went to the family's SUV Saturday at Premium Outlet Mall in Chesterfield while her mother stayed at the curb, several yards away. A man asked the girl if anyone else was close by.

The girl told police the man told her to get into the SUV and give him the keys. Police said the man covered her mouth and told her not to scream.

The girl broke free and was able to run to her mother.