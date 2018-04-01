Police Arrest 13 on Drug Charges in Hannibal

HANNIBAL (AP) - Police in Hannibal say a string of arrests has removed several drug dealers from the streets of the northeast Missouri town.

Thirteen people were arrested on drug charges, including many accused of dealing drugs ranging from marijuana to methamphetamine to heroin, even prescription pills.

Police Chief Lyndell Davis says the arrests could have a huge impact in Hannibal. Officers are still looking for two additional suspects.

The people arrested range in age from 18 to 49.