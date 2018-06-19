Police Arrest 17-Year-Old in Aspen Heights Armed Robbery

COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a suspect Thursday in connection with a Tuesday armed robbery at the Aspen Heights housing complex in southwest Columbia.

17-year-old Kejuane Marshae Johnson, of Columbia, was arrested just before 5 p.m. Thursday after police served a search warrant at an address on the 4400 block of Belleview Drive West to look for evidence connected to the crime.

Johnson was charged with two felony counts of First Degree Robbery, two counts of Armed Criminal Action, and one count of misdemeanor marijuana possession.

According to police, the robbery occurred around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, when Johnson allegedly approached a 21-year-old woman outside of her apartment and forced her inside at gunpoint while demanding money.

Once inside, Johnson allegedly demanded money from the woman's roommate as well.

The two women gave Johnson an undisclosed amount of money before he left the apartment and fled on foot. Neither woman was injured in the incident, and a K-9 police unit could not track the suspect at the time beyond a fence at the complex.

Missouri court records show that Johnson was also arrested in August of this year for stealing item(s) less than $500 in value from a store in the Columbia mall, a Class A misdemeanor. He is scheduled to be in court for that charge January 14.