Police arrest 88 in Missouri nonviolent protest on poverty

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Nearly 90 people have been arrested in Missouri's capital as part of a nonviolent protest against poverty, racism and other issues.

Several dozen demonstrators sat in a downtown Jefferson City street and refused to leave Monday as part of Poor People's Campaign protests across the country, including in neighboring Kansas.

Jefferson City police Capt. Robert Clark says 88 people were issued summonses for obstructing a lawful police order to move. He said that's a misdemeanor charge.

Clark said a summons is technically an arrest, but no one was taken to the police station or jail. Police issued summonses to protesters on a nearby street corner.

Nearly 50 demonstrators were cited by police for protesting in the middle of the street during another Poor People's Campaign rally in North Carolina.