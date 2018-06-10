Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect

COLUMBIA - Police officers arrested Michael Joe Robinson on his arrest warrant for first degree robbery on Aug. 31 . The armed robbery took place at a 29-year-old man's residence on Mexico Gravel Road in Columbia on July 25. Robinson surrendered and was arrested without incident.

Investigators previously arrested Randall King, 23, and Harlequin M. Harris, 23, for first degree robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the armed robbery. Both King and Harris brandished shotguns during the robbery.

Stolen items included a laptop computer, a PlayStation game system and $600.