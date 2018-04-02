Police Arrest Church Organist During Service

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police say they made a mistake in arresting a church organist in the middle of a service.

KMOV-TV (http://bit.ly/yGhQ0g) reports that the 51-year-old man was actually taking a break during the service Sunday morning at Zion Temple when two officers arrested him for suspected theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. But the sounds of the arrest were heard by church members and interrupted the service.

Police apologized to the church members and say officers should have waited until the service was finished.