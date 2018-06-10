Police arrest Columbia man for alleged sexual abuse

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Thursday after a woman said he had sexually assaulted her.

According to police, the victim said she was with Connor Smith at a home watching TV. At one point, Smith apparently removed all his clothing except his underwear, and tried to kiss her.

Smith later allegedly grabbed her by the throat, held her down, grabbed her breasts, and tried to put his hand down the front of her pants.

The woman said she told Smith to stop repeatedly, but he kept trying to kiss and grope her. She told him to stop one last time before leaving the home.

Officers arrested Smith, 22, Thursday afternoon on suspicion of sexual abuse.