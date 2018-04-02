Police arrest Columbia man on suspicion of hitting woman in the face

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man on Thursday on suspicion of hitting a woman after she wouldn't let him see her text messages.

Officers went to a home on Providence Road South at around 4 p.m. for a domestic assault call. They determined Lorenzo Shephard had asked to see the victim's phone so he could look at the texts, but she refused.

At that point, according to police, Shephard hit the woman in the face several times, and kept her from calling 911. When the woman tried to leave, Shephard allegedly grabbed her by the hair, hit her in the face again and poured bleach on her head. He then reportedly took the phone and told the woman to tell police nothing happened.

Police arrested Shephard on suspicion of domestic assault, felonious restraint, stealing and tampering with a witness.