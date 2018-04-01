Police arrest man after threatening to kill family

COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a man after he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun, left young children alone at home and fired gunshots through an open sunroof Wednesday.

Police arrived at the 800 block of Washington Avenue Thursday morning. A female victim said she was in the living room with her children when Kevin Bonner threatened her with handgun and forced her into a car with him. He said he was going to kill his sister and her husband before killing himself. She left with him, leaving her four children at home. The children are between one to six years old.

Bonner kept the barrel of the gun against the victim's head and fired two shots through the open sunroof when they got close to his sister's house.

Police arrested Bonner on Thursday on suspicion of armed criminal action, domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child, kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon.