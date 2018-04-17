Police arrest man for Columbia armed robbery
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police said Monday it arrested a man in connection to a Thursday robbery.
Police said 21-year-old Steven Parker of Columbia and another man robbed three men, ages 18, 24 and 25, at gunpoint inside a home in the 1500 block of St. Christopher Street. One of the victims brought Parker and the other suspect to the residence to complete a drug transaction.
The second suspect pulled out a gun, pointed it at the victims, and demanded money and drugs.
Police said Parker was arrested Sunday for armed criminal action and first degree robbery with bond to be set.
Police would not say how they located Parker following the robbery. They did not release any further information about the second suspect.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - The Truman VA has a new way to help veterans fight the blues by using the blues. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley's office has turned over evidence to the St. Louis circuit attorney for... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY— The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 12:15 p.m. The leader... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY— The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 9:20 a.m. A spokeswoman says... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Tax Day is April 17 this year, and the Internal Revenue Service is warning taxpayers that scammers are... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - During popular events like football games and graduation, hotels and short-term rentals are in great demand. One... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – A Jefferson City business owner asked the city council to consider putting a municipal use tax for... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City Council voted Monday evening to approve a seven hundred thousand dollar storm drain replacement plan. The... More >>
in
ELDON - Rural school districts such as Eldon and Fatima are waiting for funding for better broadband from the Missouri... More >>
in
MARIES COUNTY - A motorcycle driver with active warrants for his arrest went over 135 mph and later wrecked his... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - All this week United Way and early childhood educators, students and child care professionals will celebrate the... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on the investigation of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 3:45... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – For the first time in four years, the number of child abuse and neglect reports in Missouri has... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City council will hear a report, Monday night, at its meeting on inclusionary housing and zoning. Inclusionary... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The "egregious" mistake of relying on a bungling private investigator to help handle the criminal... More >>
in
SEDALIA - The second of two suspects connected to a deadly weekend shooting was booked into the Pettis County Jail... More >>
in
MOBERLY- HOPE "Help Our People Excel" Mission Shelter closed its doors indefinitely Monday amid a zoning battle with the city.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Since 2008, the Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association has been working to support the foster... More >>
in