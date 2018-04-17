Police arrest man for Columbia armed robbery

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police said Monday it arrested a man in connection to a Thursday robbery.

Police said 21-year-old Steven Parker of Columbia and another man robbed three men, ages 18, 24 and 25, at gunpoint inside a home in the 1500 block of St. Christopher Street. One of the victims brought Parker and the other suspect to the residence to complete a drug transaction.

The second suspect pulled out a gun, pointed it at the victims, and demanded money and drugs.

Police said Parker was arrested Sunday for armed criminal action and first degree robbery with bond to be set.

Police would not say how they located Parker following the robbery. They did not release any further information about the second suspect.