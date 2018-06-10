Police arrest man for lewd conduct at Columbia park

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly touched himself sexually at a playground while children and their parents were there.

Shortly before 4 p.m., officers went to the park at Jay Dix Station Park on Scott Boulevard for reports of a suspicious person. A woman told them she was with her kids and other families when they saw Julio Landero hanging around and acting suspiciously.

The woman then said Landero had been near the slide, and it appeared he was masturbating. She also told police she saw his genitals before she confronted him. At that point, Landero ran off along Scott Boulevard.

Police later found Landero, 40, and arrested him on suspicion of sexual misconduct.