Police arrest man on charges stemming from shots fired on Claudell Lane

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Sunday night on several warrants, including one connected to a shots fired incident in August.

Melvin Richmond, 25, has been charged with armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and property damage in connection with the incident. Officers arrested him in the area of Providence Road and Nebraska Avenue.

On August 12, police investigated reports of gunfire on Claudell Lane, and found three vehicles and three apartments damaged by bullets. At the time, a witness said they saw the suspect firing through the window of his SUV. No one was hurt in the incident.

Richmond is at the Boone County Jail with no bond for the incident, as well as for two other misdemeanor warrants.