Police arrest man on suspicion of damaging house, resisting arrest

COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a man after he allegedly caused thousands of dollars in damage to a house.

Shortly before noon Monday, officers responded to a home on Hickam Drive, where they found a broken window and broken door. Police said a man at the home, Lenn Dukes, had also locked himself in a bedroom.

Officers ordered Dukes to come out, and said as he did so he resisted their efforts to handcuff him and pushed an officer backwards. At that point, another officer used a taser on Dukes and arrested him.

When police talked to the owner of the house, she told them it wasn't damaged when she left. Officers found blood in various places, as well as fresh cuts on Dukes' hands. The homeowner told police she and Dukes had an argument earlier in the day, during which Dukes started breaking windows.

The damage to the home has been estimated at $3,000. A search of the home turned up marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrested Dukes on suspicion of property damage, resisting arrest, assault on a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.