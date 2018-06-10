Police arrest man on suspicion of hitting woman repeatedly

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man early Thursday after he allegedly drove drunk, punched a woman in the head and knocked her to the ground.

The woman told officers she picked up Jeffery Lemley, with whom she was in a relationship, from work at 3 a.m. Thursday, and that he was already upset due to an earlier incident. Lemley got into the driver's seat, despite being what the victim called "very intoxicated." The victim's sister and sister's boyfriend were also in the vehicle.

After Lemley backed into a pole, the sister asked to get out, but Lemley allegedly sped out of the parking lot and onto I-70. The victim asked him to stop several times so she and her sister could get out. When Lemley did pull over near the Providence Road exit, he allegedly hit the victim in the head several times.

As he did so, the sister and her boyfriend got out and ran away. The victim was able to get out later and started walking to a friend's house. Lemley caught up to her and the other two on Fir Place, and allegedly swerved the vehicle toward the group. He then got out and knocked the victim to the ground and punched her in the head again.

When someone said police were coming, Lemley left. Officers arrested him a short time later on Clark Lane.

Prosecutors charged Lemley on Thursday with three counts of kidnapping and one count of domestic assault.