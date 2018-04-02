Police arrest man on suspicion of molesting young girl

MOBERLY - Police arrested a 19-year-old man after he allegedly molested a young girl.

On Sunday, officers went to a home on Kehoe Avenue after the 6-year-old girl told her mother Blake Varner had touched her genitals.

Police took Varner to the Randolph County Jail;, where his bond was set at $75,000 cash only. Expected charges against him include two counts of statutory sodomy and two counts of child molestation.