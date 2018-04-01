Police arrest man wanted in 2 Missouri homicides

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in homicides in Kansas City and Independence.

The Kansas City Star reports that the 31-year-old man was taken into custody Saturday night. Online records show he is jailed in Jackson County.

Police had asked the public for assistance locating him. He is a suspect in the Oct. 28 killing of 29-year-old Brandan Ray Brown at a trailer park in Independence and in a Nov. 2 homicide in Kansas City.