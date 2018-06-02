Police Arrest MU Quarterback Corbin Berkstresser

COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers arrested University of Missouri football player Corbin Berkstresser Tuesday morning for leaving the scene of an accident.

The Columbia Police Department reported Berkstresser left the scene near the 2900 block of Lynnwood Drive around 3:15 a.m. Police said Berkstresser hit a parked car and then left without notifying the owner. Officers said Berkstresser admitted his involvement in the incident.

A neighbor of the victim, Betty Bechtold, said she didn't know about the accident until later in the morning. "I can't believe it," Bechtold said. "I can't believe we didn't hear anything."

According to mutigers.com, Berkstresser plays quarterback and is from Lee's Summit.

Here's a picture of the car Berkstresser allegedly hit on Lynnwood Drive: