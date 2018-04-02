Police Arrest Red Roof Inn Robbery Suspect

COLUMBIA - Police said Thursday they arrested Aaron Ketterling for first degree and armed robbery Wednesday. The armed robbery took place at Red Roof Inn at 201 E. Texas Ave in Columbia on March 24.

During the robbery, police said Ketterling entered a hotel room of the female victim. Police said he pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money, and then he fled the room on foot.

Police said the female victim saw Ketterling while she was dining on March 26 at the McDonald's at 205 Business Loop 70. Police said the woman said she recognized Ketterling and his car, so she called police to give out information. Police officials then obtained a license plate number from the video surveillance of the McDonald's.

Police located the car that Ketterling was driving and arrested him on March 28 at his residence at 608 Pennant. Police said he admitted the robbery and was transported to the Boone County Jail with a to be set bond.