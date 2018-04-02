Police arrest second suspect in Claudell Lane robbery

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a second person in connection with a robbery on Claudell Lane on October 7.

Officers found and detained Jeremy Nash, 19, on Tuesday at the Red Roof Inn in Columbia. In Nash's room they reported finding marijuana, methamphetamine, and digital scales.

On Sunday, police arrested Keaveon Harris, 18, in connection with the robbery, as well as for a second incident involving weapons.

Police are investigating a shots fired incident on Claudell Lane on the same day, October 7, though at this time it's unclear if it's connected with the robbery.