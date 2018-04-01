Police arrest second suspect in Loop Liquor shooting

COLUMBIA – A 20-year-old man was in jail Monday after Columbia police arrested him in connection with an October shooting at Loop Liquor, which left a victim in critical condition.

Police arrested Gerrell Lawrence Friday night in the area of Whitegate Drive and Sylvan Lane.

The shooting happened Oct. 20 in the parking lot of Loop Liquor on Business Loop 70.

Police arrested the first suspect, 17-year-old Jeremy Nash, Oct. 21.

Police said during the investigation, detectives determined Nash handed Lawrence a handgun that Lawrence used to shoot the 24-year-old victim.

Lawrence faces charges of armed criminal action, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. The bond for the first two charges had not been set Monday, but the bond for the third charge was set at $4,500.