Police Arrest Shooting and Armed Robbery Suspect

JEFFERSON CITY - Police arrested Demetrius Boyce, 25, of Jefferson City Thursday in connection to a shooting and attempted robbery that occurred Wednesday in the 500 block of Lafayette.

According to the press release, around 5:15 p.m., the Jefferson City SWAT Team, MUSTANG Task Force narcotics officers, Community Action Team and JCPD Patrol Section served a search warrant in the 700 block of East McCarty. Police say the suspect was arrested without incident and no one was injured.

Boyce is being charged with 1st Degree Assault, 1st Degree Robbery, and Armed Criminal Action.

He is currently being held at Cole County Jail.