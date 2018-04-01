Police Arrest Suspect Accused of Hiding Missing JC Man's Body

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with the disappearance of 23-year-old Christopher Cray.

Prosecutors charged Adam Moore-Duncan Wednesday with tampering with physical evidence. Court documents obtained by KOMU 8 News say Moore-Duncan is accused of hiding a body. Jefferson City Police confirm it's Cray's body. Police would not say if Cray's body has been found or if he is dead.

The court's felony complaint said Moore-Duncan's actions obstructed the prosecution of another person for the crime of murder. Moore-Duncan was being held in the Cole County Jail as of noon Wednesday.

Christopher Cray was last seen in the Jefferson City area May 20. Officers believe he may have been in the area of Schnucks at 1801 Missouri Boulevard on that afternoon. Police said Cray was driving a white Ford Crown Victoria at the time of his disappearance. Reports did not confirm if Cray was alone. Cray's vehicle was recovered several days later, but without him in it.

Police asked the public for help finding Cray earlier this month. Since then, JCPD has been assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and Boone County Task Force One with locating and confirming potential crime scenes.

A spokesperson for Boone County Task Force One said the unit sent dogs to Jefferson City to help locate a body, but would not say whether they found a body.

Over the past several weeks, detectives have corroborated evidence and statements related to the disappearance.