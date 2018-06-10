Police arrest suspect connected to December robbery string

COLUMBIA - Columbia police said Friday they arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a string of armed robberies from 2014.

Police said they arrested Terrence Harvey at 6:00 p.m. Thursday for three counts of robbery in the first degree, three counts of kidnapping and three counts of armed criminal action. His bond was set at $300,000.

Officers arrested Harvey at The Robert L. Perry Juvenile Justice Center.

In December, Police said they had taken a juvenile into custody in connection with some of the same robberies, but did not name the juvenile.

Harvey is suspected of assisting Jafari Boss in the armed robberies of a Speedy Mart on December 3, 2014, a Budget Host Inn on December 5, 2014, a We B Smokin' on December 8, 2014 and a Jimmy Johns on December 7, 2014. Officers said they obtained video surveillance from showing Harvey and Jafari Boss at the Walmart on West Broadway shortly after the robbery at We B Smokin'.

Boss was arrested after police arrived to a shots fired call on December 17.

In December, police built a case against Boss and his accomplice through physical evidence, taxi record and credit card statements.

