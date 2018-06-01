Police Arrest Suspect for Assault, Unlawful Use of Weapon

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested a suspect Saturday evening on multiple charges including assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Deputies with the Sheriff's Department were called to an assault in the 1000 Block of North Kathryn Drive at 6:11 p.m., Dec. 15. A woman reported that a man she knew came to her apartment and assaulted her for several hours, while making threats to kill her.

The suspect is Kenneth H. Isenberg, 45, of Columbia.

The victim left the house and reported the incident. When deputies arrived at the house, Isenberg refused to open the door. Eventually, deputies gained access to the apartment and arrested Isenberg.

Isenberg was arrested for 3rd degree assault, felonious restraint, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and 2nd degree property damage. His total bond was $14,500.00.

Isenberg also had outstanding warrants for his arrest. The warrants were for forgery and receiving stolen property with a total bond of $3,915.00. He also had a warrant for probation violation.