Police Arrest Suspect for Sexual Misconduct

COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested 33 year old Zebulun Ore after he exposed his genitals to a woman at Target on Wednesday. While the woman was shopping, Ore asked the victim for the time. As she was gettting her phone out of her purse, Ore pulled his pants down and exposed his penis to her. Ore then ran from Target into the Columbia Mall. Officers found him and were able to get his license plate number as he got into his car and sped off.

Police went to Ore's house where they took him into custody. Columbia police are investigating several similar incidents involving a man matching Ore's description. During a photo line up, victims positively identified Ore as a suspect in five other incidents. Ore was charged with five counts of Sexual Misconduct in the second degree, one count of Assault in the third degree, and Careless and Imprudent Driving.