Police arrest suspect in Columbia homicide

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a suspect Tuesday night in connection with the shooting death of Nathan Taylor on McKee Street over the weekend.

Investigators said the suspect, Jeremy Humphrey of Columbia, and Taylor got in a fight shortly before the latter was shot Friday night.

After identifying Humphrey as the suspect, officers arrested him during a traffic stop at the connector of Highway 63 and I-70. Humphrey was taken to jail on suspicion of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. He has two prior felony convictions on drug-related charges, and in Missouri it is illegal for a felon to possess a gun.

On Monday, police arrested Jamale Marteen for tampering with evidence, saying he deleted text messages connected to the incidents leading up to the shooting.