Police arrest suspect in Eldon Jiffy Stop armed robbery

ELDON - The Eldon Police Department said Monday it arrested a man in connection to a Saturday armed robbery at an Eldon convenience store.

Police said they arrested 22-year-old Zackory Shepherd of Eldon after a robbery at Jiffy Stop on Highway 54 just north of Eldon.

When police confronted Shepherd at the convenience store, Shepherd got in his car and drove away. Shepherd crashed his car on Business 54 approximately two miles from Jiffy Stop.

Shepherd was found on foot about a half mile from the crash.

Officers arrested Shepherd on charges including first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, second-degree assault and resisting arrest.

Shepard was in jail as of Monday morning on a $300,000 bond.

[Editor's note: This story has been edited to reflect the correct spelling of the suspect's name and updated to reflect the most recent information available.]