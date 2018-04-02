Police Arrest Suspect in Fourth of July Shots Fired

COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers arrested a male suspect in a shots fired incident downtown during the Fourth of July holiday. Officers took Houston Snell into custody around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after they responded to a call of shots fired near 1020 Walnut Street.

The department said witnesses told officers they saw Snell fire a handgun twice into the air and then place the gun into a white SUV. According to Public Information Officer Latisha Stroer, officers found Snell shortly after and arrested him for unlawful use of a weapon with a $500 bond.

According to the Boone County Sheriff Department's website, Snell is out of the Boone County Jail on that $500 bond.