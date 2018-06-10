Police Arrest Suspect in North Columbia Manhunt

COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested 25-year-old Brian Keith Porter early Monday morning after he ran from officers. According to Public Information Officer Latisha Stroer, officers pulled Porter over at 10:58 p.m. Sunday during a traffic stop near the Ultra Mart on Paris Road. The officers thought Porter matched the suspect description in an armed robbery at Passions Adult Store on Sunday.

Porter, the driver of the vehicle, took off on foot after being pulled over. After he ran off, police found a loaded weapon underneath the drivers seat. Officers blocked off streets near Clark Lane and Paris Road and spent several hours looking for Porter.

Stroer said officers found him in the 200 block of Old Highway 63 around 2:20 a.m. They arrested him for possession of a defaced weapon and resisting arrest.

Stroer said as of Monday morning around 9:15, no arrest has been made in the Passions Adult Store robbery.