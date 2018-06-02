Police Arrest Suspect in Possible Overdose

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department responded to a possible overdose on Friday morning.

Officers found an unresponsive 35-year old male and interviewed others at the residence.

Authorities arrested a 34-year old male suspect for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jefferson City Police report the victim overdosed on heroin and was taken to an area hospital.