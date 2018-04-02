Police arrest suspect in reported sexual assaults on the MU campus

COLUMBIA - Authorities arrested a suspect involved in two sexual assault incidents that happened Saturday morning.

MUPD said 21-year-old Zachery Jones was arrested at 4 p.m. on Saturday. He is accused of two counts of rape and one count of forcible sodomy. Police said Jones is not a student.

"With the assistance of our university community and work from our officers and detectives, we were able to identify and arrest the suspect quickly," MU Police Chief Doug Schwandt said.

A woman was walking along University Avenue around 4 a.m. when an unknown male approached her from behind, according to University of Missouri Police. After a short conversation, he forced her to the ground. The victim was able to get free and call 911.

Police also said a rape occurred around 5:30 a.m. near the Student Recreation Complex. The description of the suspect is similar in both incidents.

