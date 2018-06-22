Police arrest suspect in September burglary

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection with a burglary in September.

The burglary happened at a home on Dorothy Dean Drive sometime between 11 p.m. on September 12 and 9:30 a.m. on September 13. The people living there were asleep at the time, and reported numerous things missing, including a TV, an Apple TV box, and MU Tigers apparel. Police said the clothing was of a kind only available to members of the University of Missouri Athletic Department and not purchasable by the public.

Later in the day on September 13, a friend of one of the victims noticed some of the stolen items for sale on Facebook, and identified the seller as Ivory Sharp. Other friends of the victim told police they had seen Sharp wearing one of the items of clothing while walking in an area just south of the burglarized home.

Police determined Sharp paid utilities at a home in the area, and got a search warrant for the home on Tessa Way. They caught Sharp as he tried to run out the back door, and found inside the home the television, Apple TV box, and clothing.

As police searched the home, the owner showed up and said Sharp had been evicted and ordered not to return to the property or he would be arrested.

Officers arrested Sharp, 24, on suspicion of burglary and trespassing. His bond is set at $7,000.