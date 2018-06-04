Police arrest teen charged with distributing marijuana and pills

SEDALIA - Police said Friday they arrested a 17-year-old after executing a drug bust in Sedalia.

Police arrested Kayden Rasmussen after executing a drug-related search warrant at 1505 S. Barrett Ave.

Detectives with the Drug Enforcement Unit and the Criminal Investigations Bureau, along with Patrol Officers and a K-9 Unit executed the warrant, forcing entry through the front door of the house.

Officers searched the residence and found high grade marijuana, an assortment of prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and drug packaging supplies. Police said they recovered evidence that suggested Rasmussen was distributing the marijuana and prescription pills.

Rasmussen was taken to the Pettis County Jail and is charged with distribution and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful transaction with a child.

He was scheduled to appear in court Friday morning for an initial arraignment.