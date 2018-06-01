Police arrest three in connection with Lincoln University lockdown

JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University Police arrested three suspects Tuesday in connection with the school's lockdown Monday.

Lt. Greg McKinney said Marquel Lewis, Jarell Craig and Aaron Burns were arrested for their involvement in the incident.

According to Lt. McKinney, a fight broke out between the three men and another group of students Monday on campus, and Burns was seen waving a gun in front of a residence hall. Police lifted the lockdown based on information they had that the suspects fled to St. Louis. Police now say they found the suspects with relatives in the Jefferson City area and turned themselves in.

Prosecutors charged Lewis with assault and peace disturbance and Burns with unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal use of a weapon. Craig has not been officially charged, but police are recommending charges of trespassing and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Police said Lewis and Craig are both former Lincoln University students, and Burns is friends with those two. Lt. McKinney said Burns had been seen on campus in the past and was going by the name "Boogie Blood".