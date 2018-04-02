Police Arrest Three On Drug Charges

Officers seized $90,000 in cash, two pounds of marijuana, a small amount of cocaine, and a bottle of GHB. Officers arrested Benjamin Smith on charges of felony possession with the intent to sell. They also arrested Corrado Bartolacci and Gregory Robinson with the intent to distribute.

"Anytime a multi-jurisdictional agencies can get together and have positive results especially with arrests of people who are involved in a great deal of drug activity it is a positive side for the Illinois authorities, state of Missouri and Columbia as well. So I would say it is a success," said Columbia Police Sergeant Roger Schulde.

An Illinois drug task force, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the DEA helped the Columbia Police Cepartment with the investigation.