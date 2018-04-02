Police arrest three teenagers following armed robbery in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Police arrested three teenagers following a reported armed robbery in central Columbia on Monday.

Those arrested include Cornell Fisher, 17; Joshua McTye, 17; and a 16-year-old juvenile. All were arrested on suspicion of robbery, armed criminal action, and assault.

At around 6 p.m. a man said he was in his car on Sixth Street near Wilkes Boulevard when the teenagers approached it from both the driver and passenger sides. According to the victim, Cornell Fisher opened the driver's side door, pointed a gun, and demanded property. Fisher also allegedly pulled out an ammunition magazine from his pocket, loaded the gun, and chambered a round while pointing the gun at the victim.

As this happened, one of the other teenagers opened the passenger side door, grabbed two bags and ran off. As the teenagers left, the victim started to follow them, at which point he said Fisher turned around and fired one shot at him.

Police found the shell casing from the gunshot at the scene. Officers later caught the teenagers in the area of Providence Road and Worley Street. Fisher and McTye were taken to Boone County Jail; the juvenile was turned over to the Juvenile Office.