Police arrest two for marijuana after search warrant

FULTON - The Fulton Police Department said it arrested three people for marijuana Friday.

Police said they executed a search warrant about 6:30 p.m. at the home of Anson Robinson.

Officers said they, along with the MUSTANG drug task force, located marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Robinson was arrested and taken to the Callaway County Jail with a $1,000 bond.

Terrence Smith was arrested for possession of marijuana and transported to the Callaway County Jail with a $500 bond.

Amanda Hedges was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and transported to the Callaway County Jail with a $500 bond.

The police department said the investigation was ongoing and the three could be further charged.