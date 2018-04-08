Police Arrest Two Men After High Speed Chase

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested one Columbia man and one juvenile after a high speed chase, followed by a foot pursuit.



A Traffic Unit deputy saw a car driving recklessly near the Brown School Road and Clearview Road intersection and attempted to pull the car over. After pursuing the car for a short time, the suspects fled the area on foot. Soon after, deputies arrested the driver, 27-year-old Andre London and the 16-year-old passenger. Deputies are not releasing the juvenile's name, who was previously reported as a runaway.

Deputies found a package of Cocaine on the juvenile. He then resisted arrest and kicked a deputy in the leg, but the deputy was not injured in the incident.

Deputies arrested London for Careless and Imprudent Driving, Operating a Vehicle without a Valid Operator's License, Littering, Resisting Arrest, and 2nd Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Total bond for the charges is set at $2,300.

Deputies referred the juvenile to the Juvenile Justice Authorities for Runaway, Assault 3rd Degree against a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Juvenile Justice Authorities detained the juvenile at the Juvenile Justice Center.