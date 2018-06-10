Police Arrest Two People For Narcotics in Osage Beach

OSAGE BEACH - The Camden County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday deputies with the Camden County Street Crimes Task Force arrested two people Wednesday for narcotics and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police attempted to stop a car on U.S. Hwy. 54 near Passover Road when the driver of the car attempted to get away. The car drove at high speeds for about a mile and stopped.

Police searched the car and arrested driver, Sheila Patterson Bacon and passenger Mark Thomas Bruska after a .25 caliber pistol and methamphetamines were found.

Bacon was charged with a probation warrant, felony resisting arrest, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Bruska was charged with possession of methamphetamine. He had an arrest warrant in Camden County for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Both Bacon and Bruska are being held at the Camden County Adult Detention Facility without bond.