Police assess evidence in Kingdom City post office robbery

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Police said Sunday they were assessing video evidence in connection with a weekend post office robbery.

Police said an unidentified suspect robbed the Kingdom City post office about 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

Police described the suspect as a white male with short sandy blond hair, short stubble on his face, 5' 10", to 6' with a thin build and 30 years old or younger. They said he was wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and a black motorcycle helmet. They also said he was wearing black wrap-around sunglasses with possible white frames and a black and dark blue backpack.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Office said the suspect left the post office on a shinny black motorcycle, possibly a Honda Rebel or similar. Police said it was possibly 245cc, not more than 500cc. They said he departed north on U.S. Highway 54.

Police said immediately prior to the robbery, the suspect was followed by a blue/green Chevrolet Silverado while traveling west on Old U.S. 40 past Van's Garage. Sergeant Jeff Harding with the Callaway County Sheriff's Office said while the occupants of the Silverado were not involved in the robbery, the Sheriff's Office would like to speak to them as they may have valuable information about the suspect.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $50,000 for the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for the crime.

Harding said he couldn't discuss what the suspect took or why the reward was set at $50,000.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Callaway County Sheriff's Office at 573-642-7291, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 314-539-9313, CrimeStoppers, or local law enforcement.