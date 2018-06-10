Police board stands firm on disciplinary appeal hearing

CLAYTON (AP) - The appeal of a St. Louis County police commander who was fired over accusations that he ordered officers to target black people will be closed to the public.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the attorney for the former Lt. Patrick "Rick" Hayes argued for public access as the hearing was to begin Wednesday. The police board took up the issue Friday.

Police board chairman Roland Corvington said the hearing, which was reset for July 6, will be closed because it is a personnel matter.

Hayes was fired in 2013 after an internal investigation. His lawyer, Neil Bruntrager, has said his client is innocent, and that it is especially important in these times of national tension between blacks and police for a hearing with racial overtones to be transparent.