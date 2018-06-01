Police: Body found in rural McDonald County

PINEVILLE (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered in rural McDonald County.

The Joplin Globe reports the body was found Wednesday afternoon. The Neosho Police Department said in a statement that they were provided information and shown the location of a body about 15 feet away from a road.

Authorities said the remains were found wrapped in what appeared to be a camping tent, and were turned over to the McDonald County coroner's office to be sent for an autopsy in Springfield.

Police said they do not know the identity or gender of the victim.