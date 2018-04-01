Police: Bones found at Kansas City construction site human

Courtesy: KSHB

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in Kansas City say bones found Monday at a downtown construction site are human, and the county's medical examiner and archaeologists are investigating.

A police statement Tuesday offered no additional details about the bones unearthed by construction workers the previous day beneath a former Kansas City Star building, which is now vacant but being renovated.

Police are unsure how the bones came to be there or how old they are.