Police break up fight between up to 30 people in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A fight involving up to 30 people erupted at a private party and spread into the streets in downtown Springfield before officers were able to disperse the crowd.

Springfield police Lt. Eric Reece said the fight was reported Thursday night inside the Rogers and Baldwin Building. Several officers went into the building and weren't able to stop the fight.

KTTS reports officers were called in from Republic, Ash Grove, Willard and Greene County to help control the crowd, which was slowly pushed out of the building.

However, the fight erupted again, so police formed two lines to push the crowd out of an alley until people dispersed.

Reece said two people were arrested. One person suffered a cut on his face.

No officers were hurt.